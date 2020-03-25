Materialise (MTLS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating. They now have a $16.25 price target on the stock.

3/7/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

3/4/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.49 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Materialise had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

2/14/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2020 – Materialise was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Materialise was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of 501.17 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Materialise by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Materialise during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

