Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Materialise from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Materialise alerts:

NASDAQ MTLS traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $778.72 million, a P/E ratio of 488.83 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,834,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,898,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 550,395 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,667,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 549,933 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.