Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMX. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on Maverix Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.62 and a 52-week high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

