Maxcoin Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $113,554.24 and approximately $12.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.01020540 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00031286 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00172086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003858 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00084439 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

