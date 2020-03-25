Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

MXIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.87.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $2,244,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

