Mayo Clinic Invests $11.33 Million in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,571,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,334,000. Unity Biotechnology comprises about 12.9% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mayo Clinic owned about 3.42% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.05.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

