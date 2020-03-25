Mayo Clinic Makes New $72.48 Million Investment in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM)

Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,697,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,475,000. Black Stone Minerals makes up approximately 82.2% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned about 2.77% of Black Stone Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 66,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Black Stone Minerals LP has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.20 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.97%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSM. Scotiabank cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.