Mayo Clinic Purchases New Holdings in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 202,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. BioSig Technologies makes up 1.4% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.91% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

BSGM opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

