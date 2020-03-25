Mayo Clinic Purchases Shares of 484,953 Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Evelo Biosciences makes up about 2.2% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 1.51% of Evelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.