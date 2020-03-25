McCoy Global’s (MCCRF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.50 target price on the stock.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.