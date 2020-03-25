Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $6.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.95. 4,205,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,024,033. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.33.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

