Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded at Stephens

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $165.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $210.00. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.61.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $161.95 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average is $201.33. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

