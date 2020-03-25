Mears Group (LON:MER) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Mears Group (LON:MER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital cut shares of Mears Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON:MER traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 149.50 ($1.97). 67,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 262.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 269.18. Mears Group has a one year low of GBX 157 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95.

About Mears Group

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

