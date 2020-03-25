Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.96.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,358,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,090,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,694 shares of company stock worth $13,639,577 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,345. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Medallia has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.