Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at Pi Financial

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$7.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.26% from the company’s previous close.

TSE LABS traded up C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.27. 1,742,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,751. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Medipharm Labs has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $302.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.17.

Medipharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to Canadian licensed cultivators of cannabis for selling cannabis oil, formulations, and derivatives under their own brand.

