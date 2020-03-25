MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, MediShares has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One MediShares token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $116,250.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.98 or 0.02582137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00184892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

