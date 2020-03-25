Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,317,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,860. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. The stock has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

