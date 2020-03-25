Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) is Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 3.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.77.

NYSE MDT traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. 7,710,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,380,860. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.