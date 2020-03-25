MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MEGEF. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

