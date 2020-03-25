MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Cut to “Hold” at Tudor Pickering & Holt

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was downgraded by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.98.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. 5,644,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,953. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.89 million and a P/E ratio of -7.19.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

