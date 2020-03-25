Melon (MLN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $3.57 million and $6,688.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00042840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Bitsane, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon launched on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official website is melonport.com. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Melon

