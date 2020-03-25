Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNLO. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MNLO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 42,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. Menlo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

