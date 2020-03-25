Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,600,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,943,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,470,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,581. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

