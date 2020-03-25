Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock Position Increased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 219,301 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $42.11. 721,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,822. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

