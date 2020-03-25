Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/12/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/6/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/5/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/3/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

2/26/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

2/11/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $200.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 136.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

