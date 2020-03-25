Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Cowen

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MESA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

MESA opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.