Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.13. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $181.21 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $833.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $435,746.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,841 shares in the company, valued at $18,648,752.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $479,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,568,023.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

