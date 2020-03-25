Metadium (META) 1-Day Volume Tops $469,681.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Metadium has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $469,681.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02580907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183959 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

