Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Metal has a market capitalization of $15.38 million and $12.87 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Binance and Kyber Network. During the last week, Metal has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.02615783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00185186 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00025452 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,383,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kyber Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Tidex, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

