Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.12 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $603,309.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001758 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, QBTC and RightBTC. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.02050950 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076589 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,858,382 coins and its circulating supply is 77,858,278 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, HitBTC, QBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

