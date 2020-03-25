Metronome Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00004303 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $25,209.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.02580439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00184364 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,841,302 coins and its circulating supply is 10,317,053 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

