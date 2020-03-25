Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.29. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings of $4.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $24.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.61 to $25.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $27.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.99 to $28.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,254,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD traded down $5.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $640.30. The stock had a trading volume of 190,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $579.40 and a twelve month high of $873.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

