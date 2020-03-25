MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MFA. Wedbush downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 222,377,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,540,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 70.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg purchased 15,000 shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 643,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,693,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 350,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,219 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 589,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.