MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.19% of MGIC Investment worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTG opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

