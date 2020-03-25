Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Totem Point Management LLC

Totem Point Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.6% of Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Totem Point Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $146.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,541,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,221,152. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,166.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $115.52 and a 1-year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.13.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

