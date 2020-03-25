Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.77.

MSFT stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 12,662,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,319,072. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1,128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,681,830 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,988,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 208,079,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,492,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

