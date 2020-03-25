MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Holdings Raised by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy accounts for about 7.7% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned about 3.32% of MicroStrategy worth $48,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 147.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

MSTR traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,293. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.57. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.16.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

