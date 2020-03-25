Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock Position Lifted by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $24,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,728,000 after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,093,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $12.43 on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,037. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,252 shares of company stock worth $165,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

