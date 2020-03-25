Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPB. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

In other news, Director William A. Specht III purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery purchased 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $334,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

