Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.88 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $69.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

