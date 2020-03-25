Mike Rose Sells 27,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$190,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,388,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,374,835.59.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,194.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,485.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.40. 1,661,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.81.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$548.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.0099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

TOU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

