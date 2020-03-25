Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.30.

MIST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 22,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35. Insiders bought a total of 295,476 shares of company stock worth $4,951,944 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.