MINDOL One Day Volume Reaches $843,182.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00036280 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $412.10 million and approximately $843,182.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.01010615 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000050 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

