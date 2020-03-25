Minereum (MNE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $154.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Minereum token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $55,255.23 and approximately $154.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 8,502,678 tokens. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

