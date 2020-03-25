Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,081.41

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Miners’ Reward Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $64,081.41 and approximately $37.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Miners’ Reward Token has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.02599946 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185460 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Miners’ Reward Token

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform. The official website for Miners’ Reward Token is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Miners’ Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Miners’ Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

