Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,801,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,172,000 after purchasing an additional 470,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 181,147 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 717,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,465,000 after acquiring an additional 331,376 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,693,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 76,357 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.23. 137,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.10. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 6,394.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

