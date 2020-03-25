Mitch S. Wynne Acquires 4,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Mitch S. Wynne acquired 4,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. 388,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,511. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $208.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.63. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

