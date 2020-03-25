Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.07.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.45 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.