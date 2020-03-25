Mithril (MITH) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Mithril has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $4.16 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, LBank, OKEx and BitForex. During the last week, Mithril has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005574 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,200,000 tokens. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Ethfinex, LBank, BitForex, Bithumb, FCoin, CoinExchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.