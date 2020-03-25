Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,142 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,361 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

ZION traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 7,585,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.56. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

